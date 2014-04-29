European shares rise on banks, oil, as Fingerprint plummets
April 29 Network equipment maker Riverbed Technology Inc reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as U.S. telecom carriers spent more to expand and strengthen their networks.
Riverbed reported net income of $3.3 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a net loss of $8.1 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $265.4 million in the quarter from $246.1 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
