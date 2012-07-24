(Rewrites throughout, adds industry context, analyst comments)
* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.25 to $0.26 vs est $0.24
* Sees Q3 rev $214 mln-$219 mln vs est $209.7 mln
* Q2 adj EPS $0.23 vs est $0.21
* Q2 rev $199 mln vs est $194 mln
* Shares up 24 pct after market
By Siddharth Cavale and Chandni Doulatramani
July 24 Network gear maker Riverbed Technology
Inc forecast a better-than-expected third quarter
helped by growth in its core wide area network (WAN) equipment
business, allaying some fears that technology spending had
stalled amid global economic uncertainty.
The bright forecast from Riverbed, gave a breather to
investors accustomed to weak outlooks from peers in the network
gear industry.
Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company, which
reported quarterly results that trumped Wall Street estimates,
jumped 24 percent in after-market trade.
A faltering U.S. recovery and weakness in Europe has hit
network equipment makers as their biggest customers -- telecom
service providers -- cut spending and delayed purchases of new
equipment.
F5 Networks Inc which reported results last week
forecast weak fourth quarter sales saying it remained cautious
as telecom spend continued to sputter.. Rival
Acme Packet too cut its second-quarter estimates as orders
slowed.
However, Riverbed's quarterly results mirrored that of peer
Juniper Networks Inc, which also beat analyst estimates
on higher sales of its core router products. Juniper's shares
were up 7 percent after the bell.
Juniper also signed a $75 million license agreement with
Riverbed for its data traffic management equipment, Stingray.
Riverbed expects the payment to be recognized over four
years beginning in the third quarter.
For the current quarter it expects earnings of 25 cents to
26 cents per share, on revenue of $214 million to $219 million.
Riverbed said on a post-earnings call with analysts that
demand for its WAN optimization equipment continued to be strong
and that it had a strong pipeline in the third quarter.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 24 cents per share, on
revenue of $209.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Riverbed's broadened product portfolio, which initially
faced slow customer adoption, is now beginning to see wider
adoption, Caris and Co analyst John Slack said.
"They were going through a product transition that
temporarily depressed revenue. So what we're seeing is a
re-acceleration of revenue from that product transition,"
analyst Alex Kurtz of Sterne, Agee and Leach said.
Second-quarter net income rose to $18 million, or 11 cents
per share, from $11.3 million, or 7 cents a share, a year
earlier. Excluding items, it earned 23 cents per share.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $199 million.
Riverbed shares, which have lost half their value in the
past year, were up 24 percent at $18.07. They closed at $14.55
on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Chandni Doulatramani in
Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Roshni Menon)