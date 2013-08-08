Aug 8 Energy focused private equity firm Riverstone Holdings will float a new energy vehicle - Riverstone Energy - on the London Stock Exchange, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FT said the new vehicle will look to raise at least 500 million pounds ($778 million) and will invest in the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors. ()

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are preparing the floatation, the FT reported.

Riverstone Holdings, where former BP chief John Browne is partner, could not immediately be reached for comment.