BRIEF-Orla provides an update on the Cerro Quema gold project
* Orla provides an update on the Cerro Quema gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 19 River Valley Bancorp : * Announces "special" cash dividend * Sets special cash dividend of $0.21 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Orla provides an update on the Cerro Quema gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FairPoint Communications reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* announced estimated impact of recent UK Ministry of Justice`s reduction of discount rate