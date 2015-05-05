DUBAI May 5 Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets, plans to issue 4 billion riyals ($1.07 billion) of bonds to boost its capital base, it said on Tuesday.

The privately placed bonds will have a tenor of 10 years and be redeemable after five years, the bank said in a bourse statement. The issue is subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

After a period of strong lending growth, banks in Saudi Arabia have sought to replenish their capital reserves in the last couple of years, including the issuance of capital-boosting bonds and bonus shares.

($1 = 3.7499 riyals) (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)