BRIEF-Lbs Bina Group declares special dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share
* Declares special dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share (exempt from income tax) Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nWRNhy) Further company coverage:
DUBAI May 5 Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets, plans to issue 4 billion riyals ($1.07 billion) of bonds to boost its capital base, it said on Tuesday.
The privately placed bonds will have a tenor of 10 years and be redeemable after five years, the bank said in a bourse statement. The issue is subject to approval by regulatory authorities.
After a period of strong lending growth, banks in Saudi Arabia have sought to replenish their capital reserves in the last couple of years, including the issuance of capital-boosting bonds and bonus shares.
($1 = 3.7499 riyals) (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
April 5 Indian shares clocked a record closing high on Wednesday helped by a rally in auto and realty stocks, while investors awaited a central bank policy meet due this week.
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of share capital by way of preferential issue to government of India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: