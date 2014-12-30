DUBAI Dec 30 The board of Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank, the kingdom's third-largest listed bank by assets, said on Tuesday that it was recommending a dividend of 35 halalas per share for the second half of 2014.

That compares with a dividend of 80 halalas for the second half of 2013.

The bank did not explain the drop. It posted a 7.8 percent rise in its 2014 third-quarter net profit to 1.08 billion Saudi riyals ($287.8 million), in line with analysts' average forecast. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)