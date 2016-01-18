Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
DUBAI Jan 18 Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank has reached a preliminary agreement to sell land in Jeddah for 202.5 million riyals ($54 million), the kingdom's fourth-largest lender by assets said on Monday.
The sale will realise a non-recurring capital gain estimated at 201 million riyals which the bank will book in 2016, it said in a bourse statement, adding the potential buyer has no relation with the bank without elaborating. ($1 = 3.7498 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
NEW YORK, April 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, cut total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink by 1 percent in 2016, according to a filing on Thursday.