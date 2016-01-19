DUBAI Jan 19 Riyad Bank, Saudi
Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets, posted a 19.7 percent
fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, in line with
analysts' forecasts.
The bank made 851 million riyals ($226.9 million) in the
three months to Dec. 31, down from 1.06 billion riyals in the
same period of 2014, according to a bourse statement.
It cited for the profit drop lower operating income, smaller
gains for non-trading investments and reduced fee and commission
income, as well as a 12.5 percent rise in operating expenses.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast the
bank's quarterly profit would be 850.5 million
riyals.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Operating income for the fourth quarter fell by 4.4 percent
on the corresponding period of 2014 to 1.91 billion riyals,
while profits from special commissions increased 1.3 percent
over the same timeframe to 1.35 billion riyals.
Riyad Bank has been weighed down in recent quarters by
higher provisioning and a rate of loan growth below the average
for the sector. It reported lower profits in the previous two
quarters, ending a run of at least 14 consecutive quarters of
earnings growth.
The kingdom's banks have been adjusting to more tepid
operating conditions since last year as a result of lower oil
prices.
Loans and advances at the end of December stood at 144.7
billion riyals, gaining 8.4 percent on the same point of 2014,
while deposits edged up 1.8 percent to 167.09 billion riyals
over the same period.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
