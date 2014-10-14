Oct 14 Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia's third-largest listed lender by assets, posted a 7.8 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, in line with analysts' average forecast.

The bank said it made 1.08 billion riyals ($280 million) in the three months ending September 30, compared with 998 million riyals in the same period of 2013, according to a bourse filing.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average net profit of 1.1 billion riyals for the third quarter.

Riyad Bank cited a rise in total operating income - which increased 14.4 percent on the corresponding period of 2013 to 1.9 billion riyals - for the advance without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

The lender has benefited in recent quarters from strengthening fee income and rebounding revenue from its brokerage operations, which have been lifted by brisker trading on the Saudi Arabian market.

Loans and advances at the end of September stood at 140.7 billion riyals, gaining 8.3 percent on the same point of 2013, while deposits rose 4.8 percent to 161.6 billion riyals over the same period. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)