UPDATE 1-Bank of Montreal earnings beat market expectations
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported much higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and announced plans to buy back 15 million of its shares.
RIYADH, April 7 Riyad Bank posted a 5.5 percent rise in its first-quarter profits on Sunday, beating analysts' forecasts.
The kingdom's third-largest listed bank by market value said in a bourse statement that it made 951 million riyals ($254 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 901 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average of 876 million riyals for the first quarter. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by Jane Baird)
CAIRO, Feb 28 Egypt's M2 money supply was up 41.51 percent at the end of January from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
* Expect 2017 consumer reserve build of about $300 million - investor day slides