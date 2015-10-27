BRIEF-Nzx Ltd updates on monthly shareholder metrics for March 2017
* For March, total trades in cash market trading 171,644. Up 2.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MANILA Oct 27 Philippine lender Rizal Commercial Banking Corp said on Tuesday it raised $320 million from a bond offering that drew orders of more than $1.3 billion.
The oversubscription allowed RCBC to tighten pricing at 3.45 percent from an initial guidance of 3.75 percent, it said in a statement.
RCBC will use the proceeds mainly for lending to finance infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Announces retirement of Stephen Catlin as executive deputy chairman
OTTAWA, April 4 Home sales in the Vancouver region's once-boiling housing market soared in March from February and prices edged higher, but activity was sharply lower than a year ago, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said on Tuesday.