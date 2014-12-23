Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Dec 23 Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC)
* Says cancelling planned stock rights offer of up to 124.34 million common shares after Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd stake buy.
* The two companies on Dec. 17 sealed the deal for Cathay Financial to acquire 20 percent of RCBC for 17.92 billion pesos ($400 million).
* Cathay Financial said it was open to raising its stake in RCBC to as much as 30 percent, soon after it acquired 20 percent of the mid-sized Philippine lender. Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1zdGFde) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Karen Lema)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.