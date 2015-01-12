Jan 12 Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking
Corp (RCBC) said on Monday it would offer
benchmark-sized, dollar unsecured notes through the drawdown off
its $1 billion medium-term note programme.
In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the
mid-sized lender said the fixed-rate notes would have a term of
five years and one day, with tentative issue date on Jan. 12. (bit.ly/1FJr8dW)
RCBC, partly owned by Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co
Ltd, said it will use the proceeds to finance
operations and general corporate purposes, including the
repayment of $250 million notes due 2015.
The lender hired Standard Chartered Bank as the
sole lead arranger and bookrunner.
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Anand Basu)