* Opens books for a US dollar bond

* Proceeds to refinance $250 mln notes due Feb. 9 (Adds indicative yield, official correction on issue date)

Jan 12 Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) said on Monday it would offer benchmark-sized, dollar unsecured notes through the drawdown off its $1 billion medium-term note programme.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the mid-sized lender said the fixed-rate notes would have a term of five years and one day, with a tentative issue date on Jan. 21, not Jan. 12 as initially announced by the exchange. (bit.ly/1FJr8dW)

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said RCBC has opened books for a U.S. dollar bond with an indicative yield in the 4.5 percent area.

The issue is expected to be rated in line with the issuer at Ba2 from Moody's and BB from Fitch, IFR said.

RCBC, partly owned by Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd, said it will use the proceeds to finance operations and general corporate purposes, including the repayment of $250 million notes due next month.

The lender hired Standard Chartered Bank as the sole lead arranger and bookrunner. (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Additional reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu & Shri Navaratnam)