MANILA, March 1 Philippine lender Rizal
Commercial Banking Corp said on Tuesday it is doubling
to $2 billion its planned issue of medium-term notes.
The mid-sized lender told the Philippine Stock Exchange that
its board of directors approved the increase in the issue size
from $1 billion, but didn't provide any additional information.
RCBC, partly owned by Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co
Ltd, raised $320 million via bonds in October to
support lending for infrastructure projects.
