BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Dalton was named head of the entire forex unit, not just for New York; Corrects second paragraph to say Dalton joined BofA in 2000, not 2012)
July 27 Chicago-based independent futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien & Associates appointed Tony Dalton as head of foreign exchange division.
Dalton, who joined on Monday at its New York office, has worked at Bank of America from 2000 to 2014.
He has also worked at ABN AMRO and Barclays Bank Plc . (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
BUENOS AIRES, March 28 Argentina's economic activity grew in January compared with the same month the prior year and the country's poverty rate fell in the second half of 2016, government data showed on Tuesday, suggesting the economy has begun a rebound after a tough recession.