July 14 Oil and gas producer WPX Energy Inc said it will acquire privately held RKI Exploration & Production LLC for $2.35 billion, the latest instance of producers joining forces amid weak oil prices.

WPX Energy, which will also assume $400 million of debt, said the deal will give it access to the liquids-rich Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.

(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)