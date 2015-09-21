VIENNA, Sept 21 Austrian regional lender Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien should make a full-year profit, its chief executive, Klaus Buchleitner, said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

RLB NOe-Wien, is the biggest shareholder, with a stake of almost 35 percent, in Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB), the unlisted parent of Central and Eastern Europe lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI).

It reported in April that it had swung to a 2014 loss of 273 million euros ($308.38 million) as troubles at RBI hit home.

"One cannot say yet how it will be this year," Buchleitner was quoted as saying in an interview with newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt. "Based on what we know now, I assume that the net profit will once again be positive this year."

He would not be drawn on whether there would be mergers within the Raiffeisen organisation, such as among the eight Raiffeisen landesbanks that control RZB.

"Now as before, there are all options and many analyses, but no concrete decisions," he was quoted as saying. ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Louise Heavens)