Oct 18 Property and casualty insurer RLI Corp posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations, helped by a jump in casualty underwriting income.

On an operating basis, the Peoria, Illinois-based company earned $26.2 million, or $1.23 a share, compared with $25 million, or $1.18 a share, last year.

Consolidated revenue rose 9 percent to $162.3 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 98 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Casualty underwriting income almost tripled to $23.8 million, while combined ratio -- the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses -- was unchanged at 83.1 percent.

The company's shares closed at $70.17 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)