US STOCKS-Energy shares lead Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Q3 oper EPS $1.23 vs est $0.98
* Q3 consolidated rev $162.3 mln
* Q3 combined ratio 83.1 percent
Oct 18 Property and casualty insurer RLI Corp posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations, helped by a jump in casualty underwriting income.
On an operating basis, the Peoria, Illinois-based company earned $26.2 million, or $1.23 a share, compared with $25 million, or $1.18 a share, last year.
Consolidated revenue rose 9 percent to $162.3 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 98 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Casualty underwriting income almost tripled to $23.8 million, while combined ratio -- the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses -- was unchanged at 83.1 percent.
The company's shares closed at $70.17 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* BML Investment Partners, L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Richardson Electronics Ltd as of January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jV407D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Investors pulled $1.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in January, leaving assets under management of $75 billion, Morningstar data showed on Monday.