BRIEF-GE, Baker Hughes get expected requests for additional information from DOJ
* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for additional information from the DOJ
NEW YORK, June 9 IHS Inc said on Sunday that it struck a deal to buy privately held R.L. Polk & Co, the owner of used-car history provider Carfax and a leading provider of auto industry data.
The company did not disclose a deal value.
R.L. Polk - which has been family-owned for more than 140 years - told Reuters in March that it was exploring its options, including a sale of the company. Industry experts said then that the business could attract bids of about $1 billion.
IHS calls itself a "global information company" and owns businesses including defense publication Jane's, energy research firm CERA and economics firm Global Insight.
* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for additional information from the DOJ
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."