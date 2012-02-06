* 14 month pretax loss 23.4 mln stg vs 12-month pretax profit of 23.9 mln stg last yr

* Revenue down 8 pct to 350.8 mln stg

* To pay final dividend of 1.53p, lower from 5.25p last year

Feb 6 Educational services provider RM Plc , which has exited several of its businesses, swung to a 14-month loss, hurt by a withdrawal of public sector investments, and cut its dividend.

Recent reductions in UK public sector expenditure and the termination of the Building Schools for the Future (BSF) programme have taken a toll on the company's performance.

"This situation was compounded by an unsuccessful international expansion programme and a lack of innovation in recent years," the company said in a statement.

Having not created enough growth opportunities in its core UK market to offset the decline in BSF, the company restructured its operating divisions by disposing its USA hardware business, Australian operations, its shareholding in LEGO Education Europe joint venture and parts of its AMI business.

All the businesses exited were either loss-making or of marginal profitability during 2011 and that led RM to initiate a redundancy programme.

The company said it has reduced its headcount by 17 percent over one year to 2,358, as of Nov. 30, 2011.

RM, whose Chief Executive Terry Sweeney resigned after an operational review was carried out amid declining education budgets, cut its final dividend to 1.53 pence from 5.25 pence last year.

For the 14-month through Nov. 30, 2011, the company reported a pretax loss of 23.4 million pounds, compared with a pretax profit of 23.9 million pounds for the 12-month period ended Sept. 30, 2010.

Revenue was down 8 percent to 350.8 million pounds.

RM shares, which have shed 29 percent of their value in the last six months, closed at 80.75 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)