BRIEF-Electra Private Equity declares special dividend of 2,612p/shr
* Today declaring a special dividend* of £1.0 billion, representing 2,612p per share, to be paid on 5 may 2017
Jan 28 RM Rheiner Management AG :
* Said on Tuesday according to preliminary figures, FY 2014 loss before taxes of about 58,000 euros ($66,000) versus loss of 181,000 euros year ago
($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
