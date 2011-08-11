(The following report is provided by Thomson Reuters loans
reporting group, Basis Point)
By Foster Wong
HONG KONG Aug 11 (Reuters Basis Point) - Hong Kong will see
the second offshore yuan loan as early as this quarter with
Chinese developer CC Land Holdings Ltd seeking a HK$1 billion
($128.1 million) -equivalent syndicated financing amid Beijing's
curbs on property borrowings, banking sources told Thomson
Reuters Basis Point.
Hang Seng Bank Ltd , which arranged the city's
first and only offshore yuan loan last December, was leading CC
Land's deal, the sources said. The bank sent an indicative term
sheet recently to potential lenders in Hong Kong.
Under the plan, CC Land's upcoming syndicated loan will be a
dual-currency facility in Hong Kong dollars and yuan. The split
between the two tranches will be fixed upon closing based on
bank commitments.
Indicative pricing for the loan was at a blended all-in of
more than 400bp with a minimum commitment of HK$200
million-equivalent, sources said.
Loan pricing of the yuan tranche is based on Hang Seng's own
yuan prime lending rate of 300 basis points at present. This
compares with the current PBOC rate of 6.9 percent on three- to
five-year loans onshore.
Hang Seng Bank declined to comment on the deal.
CNH LOANS YET TO TAKE OFF
It has been a year since China allowed banks in Hong Kong to
lend in its currency, only one company has included an offshore
yuan tranche in a syndicated loan and CC Land's issue could help
speed up the city's fledgling offshore yuan, or CNH, syndicated
loan market.
But some loans bankers suggested a favourable credit policy
from Beijing would also be needed for the CNH loan market to
take off.
"China's aggressive credit tightening on capital flows since
last year has been a hurdle for many corporate borrowers to
remit their overseas funds home, especially when you are in an
industry that is subject to the authorities' clampdown," said a
corporate loan banker with a Chinese bank in Hong Kong.
In the latest move to cool the real estate market, China had
restricted overseas borrowing by domestic property developers,
the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday. The
State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), China's foreign
currency regulator, has banned domestic property companies from
guaranteeing debt financing by their overseas subsidiaries, the
paper said.
However, some loan bankers who are looking at the deal said
the CC Land deal did not come with such a guarantee structure
and was not expected to be affected by such restriction, if
there is any.
The Hong Kong-listed CC Land is a property developer
focusing in western China including Chongqing, Chengdu, Kunming,
Guiyang and key cities in Sichuan. Despite China's rein in the
sector, the developer saw its accumulated contract sales to jump
55 percent year-on-year to about 3.57 billlion yuan in the first
seven months of this year, according to its statement.
($1 = 7.806 Hong Kong Dollars)
