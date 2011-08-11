(The following report is provided by Thomson Reuters loans reporting group, Basis Point)

By Foster Wong

HONG KONG Aug 11 (Reuters Basis Point) - Hong Kong will see the second offshore yuan loan as early as this quarter with Chinese developer CC Land Holdings Ltd seeking a HK$1 billion ($128.1 million) -equivalent syndicated financing amid Beijing's curbs on property borrowings, banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

Hang Seng Bank Ltd , which arranged the city's first and only offshore yuan loan last December, was leading CC Land's deal, the sources said. The bank sent an indicative term sheet recently to potential lenders in Hong Kong.

Under the plan, CC Land's upcoming syndicated loan will be a dual-currency facility in Hong Kong dollars and yuan. The split between the two tranches will be fixed upon closing based on bank commitments.

Indicative pricing for the loan was at a blended all-in of more than 400bp with a minimum commitment of HK$200 million-equivalent, sources said.

Loan pricing of the yuan tranche is based on Hang Seng's own yuan prime lending rate of 300 basis points at present. This compares with the current PBOC rate of 6.9 percent on three- to five-year loans onshore.

Hang Seng Bank declined to comment on the deal.

CNH LOANS YET TO TAKE OFF

It has been a year since China allowed banks in Hong Kong to lend in its currency, only one company has included an offshore yuan tranche in a syndicated loan and CC Land's issue could help speed up the city's fledgling offshore yuan, or CNH, syndicated loan market.

But some loans bankers suggested a favourable credit policy from Beijing would also be needed for the CNH loan market to take off.

"China's aggressive credit tightening on capital flows since last year has been a hurdle for many corporate borrowers to remit their overseas funds home, especially when you are in an industry that is subject to the authorities' clampdown," said a corporate loan banker with a Chinese bank in Hong Kong.

In the latest move to cool the real estate market, China had restricted overseas borrowing by domestic property developers, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), China's foreign currency regulator, has banned domestic property companies from guaranteeing debt financing by their overseas subsidiaries, the paper said.

However, some loan bankers who are looking at the deal said the CC Land deal did not come with such a guarantee structure and was not expected to be affected by such restriction, if there is any.

The Hong Kong-listed CC Land is a property developer focusing in western China including Chongqing, Chengdu, Kunming, Guiyang and key cities in Sichuan. Despite China's rein in the sector, the developer saw its accumulated contract sales to jump 55 percent year-on-year to about 3.57 billlion yuan in the first seven months of this year, according to its statement. ($1 = 7.806 Hong Kong Dollars) (Editing by Chris Lewis)