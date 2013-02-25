BRIEF-LPL Financial announces pricing of offering of $500 million of senior notes
JOHANNESBURG Feb 25 RMB Holdings Ltd : * Sees H1 headline EPS 25-30% higher
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc files for potential offering of 2.9 million shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing
* Morgan stanley reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp as of Feb 22, 2017 - SEC filing