JOHANNESBURG, March 6 RMB Holdings Ltd : * Says H1 normalised earnings +26% to 168.7 cents * Says H1 dividend +27% to 66.0 cents * Says rmbh achieved normalised earnings per share of 168.7 cents (R2.4

billion), an increase of 26% * Says the difficult macroeconomic environment is expected to continue for the

rest of the financial year