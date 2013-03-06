BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
JOHANNESBURG, March 6 RMB Holdings Ltd : * Says H1 normalised earnings +26% to 168.7 cents * Says H1 dividend +27% to 66.0 cents * Says rmbh achieved normalised earnings per share of 168.7 cents (R2.4
billion), an increase of 26% * Says the difficult macroeconomic environment is expected to continue for the
rest of the financial year
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: