JOHANNESBURG, DEC 12 - South Africa's Royal Bafokeng Holdings will pay $650 million to lift its holding in two affiliates of banking group FirstRand, whose founders are selling down their stakes after four decades of dominance in South African finance.

Royal Bafokeng, a black-owned investment firm, will pay 5.3 billion rand ($652 million) to increase its stake in RMB Holdings and RMI Holdings to 15 percent from 5 percent now, RMB said in a statement.

RMB Holdings owns nearly 34 percent of FirstRand, South Africa's second-largest bank. RMI Holdings owns stakes in some of South Africa's largest insurance companies, and was spun off from RMB Holdings earlier this year.

RMB's founders -- GT Ferreira, Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar -- are selling down their ownership after years of building and managing one of the most formidable banks in Africa's top economy.

"As we scale back our active involvement in the businesses, we, the founders have to face up to two main responsibilities -- ensuring proper managerial succession, and appropriate succession as strategic shareholders," Ferreira said in a statement.

Royal Bafokeng will pay 4.5 billion rand for 9 percent of each company, 5 percent of which will come from the founders and 4 percent from investment firm Remgro, which also has ties to RMB's founders.

Royal Bafokeng has already purchased an additional 1 percent in both companies on the open market, bringing the total size of the deal to 5.3 billion, RMB said.

Royal Bafokeng manages the commercial interests of the Royal Bafokeng Nation, a community of 300,000 black South Africans that owns 1,200 sq km (460 sq miles) in one of the world's biggest platinum deposits.

Royal Bafokeng's chief executive told Reuters last year the group aimed to take a stake of up to $1.5 billion in one of the country's top banks over the next few years.

Under a programme to increase black ownership of the economy after the end of white minority rule in the early 1990s, South African companies must meet quotas on black shareholders to win lucrative government contracts.

Shares of RMB, RMI and Remgro were are little changed in sluggish Johannesburg trade on Monday. ($1 = 8.1290 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)