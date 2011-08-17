* Eyes infrastructure, agriculture, FMCG, resources
* Looking at over 10 transactions in Kenya
JOHANNESBURG Aug 17 Rand Merchant Bank, the
investment banking arm of South African group FirstRand
, has set up in Nairobi to target large and medium-sized
Kenyan firms and expand its presence in fast-growing east
Africa.
RMB is currently looking at 10 transactions in Kenya, where
it has already arranged deals for firms such as fuel retailer
KenolKobil and trucker Multiple Hauliers, said Michael
Larbie, head of Africa investment banking for RMB.
"The region is a key focus market for us and we are giving
it the needed attention, focus and leadership," Larbie told
Reuters.
RMB will focus on agriculture, infrastructure, fast-moving
consumer goods and resources such as oil and gas, he said.
Neighbouring Tanzania already produces natural gas. Uganda
plans to start pumping oil next year and Rwanda has yet to tap
methane gas trapped in its Lake Kivu.
RMB hopes to offer services such as arranging structured
trade and commodity, complex structured funding, as well as
plain vanilla senior funding, Larbie said.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Dan Lalor)