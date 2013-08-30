* Rule clarification allows more use of RMBS as collateral
* Additional demand may further boost booming market
* Increased exposure to mortgages could be risky
By John Weavers
SYDNEY, Aug 30 (IFR) - Australian banks have stepped up
their investments in residential mortgage-backed securities
after regulators appeared to endorse their use towards a
liquidity buffer.
Bank treasuries have shown an increased interest in
mortgage-backed bonds since August 8, when the Australian
Prudential Regulation Authority published a discussion paper on
Basel III liquidity reforms.
Crucially, the paper stopped short of recommending that
banks increase their holdings of high-quality liquid assets -
limited to Australian government and semi-government bonds, as
well as cash held at the central bank.
That effectively gave banks a green light to increase their
investments in higher-yielding assets that they can then use as
collateral to access a cash facility at the Reserve Bank of
Australia.
The paper has handed a further boost to the country's
already booming securitisation market, although it raises banks'
exposure to domestic mortgages.
Bonds backed by residential mortgages are the country's
highest paying Triple A rated, repurchase-eligible asset, and
the clarification had an immediate effect.
Bank treasuries accounted for 79% of the demand for a A$1bn
(US$895m) mortgage-backed issue from ING's local unit earlier
this week, far higher than the typical 50% allocation.
One banker in Sydney said regulators were being "quite soft"
by not pushing lenders towards greater holdings of Australian
Commonwealth Government bonds and semi-government paper.
"This clarification has understandably lifted bank demand
for RMBS, which offers a decent pick-up over alternative Triple
A assets," the banker said.
LIQUID ASSETS
From January 1 2015, Australian banks and other authorised
deposit-taking institutions will be required to hold sufficient
high-quality liquid assets to withstand 30 days of severe
liquidity stress, in keeping with new rules under Basel III
standards.
The Reserve Bank of Australia estimates holdings of those
liquid assets to be around A$130bn, leaving deposit takers "as
much as A$300bn short of where they would need to be to meet the
Basel standards".
To help local institutions make up that shortfall, the
Reserve Bank of Australia has introduced a committed liquidity
facility, where they can use other high-quality assets as
collateral for cash taken directly from the central bank.
A variety of Triple A rated local bonds can be used as
collateral, but mortgage-backed securities offer relatively
higher yields, allowing banks to have better return on the
securities they hold for liquidity purposes.
ING's A$920m senior Triple A tranche came with a
weighted-average life of 2.9 years, and was sold at 100bp over
the one-month bank bill swap rate, a commonly used bond
benchmark.
This represents a big premium over other Triple A rated
assets. For example, Aaa/AAA rated KfW paid just 15bp over swaps
for last Wednesday's A$300m tap of its July 25 2016 Kangaroo
bond. The June 15 2016 Australian government bonds are trading
25bp inside swaps, whereas three-year Triple A semi-government
bonds are quoted around 10bp over.
A local banker suggested that a new three-year senior
unsecured bond from an Aussie major bank would price about 65bp
over swaps, a three-year covered bond around 50bp over, while
major banks would pay around 85bp for an RMBS issue, in line
with where Commonwealth Bank of Australia priced such a
transaction on August 16.
The enthusiastic response to ING's securitisation
illustrated the sudden hunger for mortgage-backed debt following
the August 8 draft, suggesting that similar offerings in the
future may prove equally popular.
"If there is one thing Australian banks know, it is the
domestic mortgage market. ING is a national lender with a very
strong mortgage book, lenders' mortgage insurance protection and
an excellent track record. So, banks feel very comfortable
holding its RMBS," said the banker.
RAPID GROWTH
The clarification is expected to give another boost to a
market that has already been expanding rapidly.
Securitisations, mainly of residential mortgages, account
for 23.4% of total Australian dollar bonds issued this year (as
of August 26).
At A$18.78bn, the pace of issuance is running well ahead of
2012, when just A$6.615bn of securitisations priced during the
same period, representing 9.3% of the overall market then.
Larger cross-holdings of each others' mortgage securities do
raise concerns about banks' increased exposure to the domestic
mortgage market. Even though Australian arrears at around 1%
remain very low by international standards, mortgages already
make up more than a third of total assets that banks hold,
excluding securitisations, according to RBA data.
However, unlike covered bonds, RMBS are issued by bankruptcy
remote vehicles and so involve less systematic risk.
Besides, Westpac strategist David Goodman believes that
regulators are well aware of the possible difficulties.
"APRA has specifically stopped smaller [authorised
deposit-taking institutions] from owning RMBS in their liquid
portfolios and has called on larger to hold
well-diversified portfolios and not to concentrate on any
particular asset class or tenor. It also carries out regular
stress tests to identify potential problems," he said.
Although Australia has not issued any formal limit on
mortgage-backed securities, the Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision has suggested they should count for no more than 15%
of any country's pool of liquid assets.