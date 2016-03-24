* BtL rules to hit amateur landlords

* Poses further challenges to RMBS space

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - New rules aimed at cooling the UK's rapidly expanding buy-to-let market will hit amateur landlords the hardest, posing fresh hurdles for securitisations backed by loans to small-scale borrowers.

Lending volumes in the UK buy-to-let sector surged by 39% to about £38.1bn in 2015. This spurred concerns among lawmakers that the boom could jeopardise economic stability, prompting the government to introduce new curbs on buying second homes that begin taking effect in April.

The timing is particularly bad for mutuals that are making their first tentative steps to return to the market, with Coventry Building Society placing its first publicly sold post-crisis buy-to-let RMBS trade last week.

Specialist lenders such as Precise Mortgages and Paragon Mortgages have dominated the UK buy-to-let RMBS sector in recent years. These firms primarily lend to professional landlords, while the new regulations threaten building societies' biggest customer: the small-scale landlord.

"The landlords that are going to be displaced are the marginal guys; typically amateur, single property holders operating at or near the margins of affordability," said Seb Maloney, chief financial officer of Precise Mortgages.

"For this marginal segment of the current market, all of a sudden, the economics are going to be tougher to make work, and they may reconsider whether their investment decision makes sense in the longer term."

NEW CHALLENGES

The new regulatory measures include a 3% stamp duty on purchases of second properties and a sharp reduction on tax relief for buy-to-let owners.

Policymakers delivered another blow with last week's budget, which introduced an 8% charge on asset sale profits for property investors.

Large-scale landlords can effectively side-step the new regulation by incorporating and holding their buy-to-let properties through a separate company.

But amateur landlords, for whom incorporation could seem too complex, are likely to be hit hard by the new rules.

The tax relief cuts, which are expected to take effect next year, could deeply upset the economics of the buy-to-let market for these smaller players.

The cuts bar landlords from deducting their mortgage interest payments from their rental income for tax purposes. This could knock securitisations as borrowers wind up with less cash to pour into their buy-to-let mortgages and issuers have less receivables to service bonds.

Even if the asset class resists these pressures, it could face disruption if small-scale landlords opt to leave the buy-to-let space completely.

"It may be for them more hassle than it's worth and they may be put off by the additional complexity of owning a buy-to-let property," said Sally Onions, a partner in Allen & Overy's capital markets practice.

"So people may find their bonds are being repaid at a quicker rate than they otherwise expected, as people look to divest themselves from the properties."

SHUT OUT OF RMBS

These factors could make securitisation even more difficult for lenders who cater to amateur landlords, sapping their fragile return to the buy-to-let RMBS space.

The amateur lending space is largely dominated by building societies, who have been almost entirely absent from buy-to-let securitisation since the crisis.

Tainted by the dramatic downfall of several large mutuals in 2008, many building societies have struggled to regain the trust of investors even as underwriting standards have dramatically improved.

As a result, few of these groups have ventured into the public market with buy-to-let deals in recent years.

Last week, the Coventry Building Society fuelled hopes that the sector may finally be opening to mutuals, after the group publicly placed £275m in buy-to-let notes at tight spreads.

"Coventry is a prominent player in buy-to-let and, as such, it's a positive message to be able to use those mortgages in a public trade," said Kris Gozra, head of structured finance at Coventry BS, where buy-to-let accounts for about a third of mortgages.

Even though the group retained £152.5m of the seniors, market participants hailed the deal as a solid print that could pave the way for other similar lenders.

But the uplift in mood may be short-lived, as these regulatory woes undermine investor confidence and weigh on the ability of other mutuals to replicate Coventry's results.

"At the end of the day, the way you tend to make buy-to-let work is just by securitising it," said one buyer of whole-loan mortgage portfolios.

"But investors are going to start asking, how sustainable is the performance of this asset class with the new anti-BtL regime coming in." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith, Helene Durand)