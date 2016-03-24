* BtL rules to hit amateur landlords
* Poses further challenges to RMBS space
By Mariana Ionova
LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - New rules aimed at cooling the UK's
rapidly expanding buy-to-let market will hit amateur landlords
the hardest, posing fresh hurdles for securitisations backed by
loans to small-scale borrowers.
Lending volumes in the UK buy-to-let sector surged by 39% to
about £38.1bn in 2015. This spurred concerns among lawmakers
that the boom could jeopardise economic stability, prompting the
government to introduce new curbs on buying second homes that
begin taking effect in April.
The timing is particularly bad for mutuals that are making
their first tentative steps to return to the market, with
Coventry Building Society placing its first publicly sold
post-crisis buy-to-let RMBS trade last week.
Specialist lenders such as Precise Mortgages and Paragon
Mortgages have dominated the UK buy-to-let RMBS sector in recent
years. These firms primarily lend to professional landlords,
while the new regulations threaten building societies' biggest
customer: the small-scale landlord.
"The landlords that are going to be displaced are the
marginal guys; typically amateur, single property holders
operating at or near the margins of affordability," said Seb
Maloney, chief financial officer of Precise Mortgages.
"For this marginal segment of the current market, all of a
sudden, the economics are going to be tougher to make work, and
they may reconsider whether their investment decision makes
sense in the longer term."
NEW CHALLENGES
The new regulatory measures include a 3% stamp duty on
purchases of second properties and a sharp reduction on tax
relief for buy-to-let owners.
Policymakers delivered another blow with last week's budget,
which introduced an 8% charge on asset sale profits for property
investors.
Large-scale landlords can effectively side-step the new
regulation by incorporating and holding their buy-to-let
properties through a separate company.
But amateur landlords, for whom incorporation could seem too
complex, are likely to be hit hard by the new rules.
The tax relief cuts, which are expected to take effect next
year, could deeply upset the economics of the buy-to-let market
for these smaller players.
The cuts bar landlords from deducting their mortgage
interest payments from their rental income for tax purposes.
This could knock securitisations as borrowers wind up with less
cash to pour into their buy-to-let mortgages and issuers have
less receivables to service bonds.
Even if the asset class resists these pressures, it could
face disruption if small-scale landlords opt to leave the
buy-to-let space completely.
"It may be for them more hassle than it's worth and they may
be put off by the additional complexity of owning a buy-to-let
property," said Sally Onions, a partner in Allen & Overy's
capital markets practice.
"So people may find their bonds are being repaid at a
quicker rate than they otherwise expected, as people look to
divest themselves from the properties."
SHUT OUT OF RMBS
These factors could make securitisation even more difficult
for lenders who cater to amateur landlords, sapping their
fragile return to the buy-to-let RMBS space.
The amateur lending space is largely dominated by building
societies, who have been almost entirely absent from buy-to-let
securitisation since the crisis.
Tainted by the dramatic downfall of several large mutuals in
2008, many building societies have struggled to regain the trust
of investors even as underwriting standards have dramatically
improved.
As a result, few of these groups have ventured into the
public market with buy-to-let deals in recent years.
Last week, the Coventry Building Society fuelled hopes that
the sector may finally be opening to mutuals, after the group
publicly placed £275m in buy-to-let notes at tight spreads.
"Coventry is a prominent player in buy-to-let and, as such,
it's a positive message to be able to use those mortgages in a
public trade," said Kris Gozra, head of structured finance at
Coventry BS, where buy-to-let accounts for about a third of
mortgages.
Even though the group retained £152.5m of the seniors,
market participants hailed the deal as a solid print that could
pave the way for other similar lenders.
But the uplift in mood may be short-lived, as these
regulatory woes undermine investor confidence and weigh on the
ability of other mutuals to replicate Coventry's results.
"At the end of the day, the way you tend to make buy-to-let
work is just by securitising it," said one buyer of whole-loan
mortgage portfolios.
"But investors are going to start asking, how sustainable is
the performance of this asset class with the new anti-BtL regime
coming in."
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith, Helene
Durand)