MIAMI, Oct 19 (IFR) - A spirited debate -- one moderator called it a "rant" -- erupted at an end-of-day RMBS researchers and traders session at the ABS East conference on Tuesday over the "moral hazard" of helping even prime borrowers get back on track in paying their mortgages through government-sanctioned principal writedowns.

One panelist, John Devaney of United Capital Markets, put the blame for much of the financial crisis squarely on the shoulders of consumers who did not live up to their obligations to pay their mortgages.

Others on the stage and in the audience said that borrowers who walk away from their mortgages are doing it only for economic reasons, and have as much right to walk away as corporations do. Recent data show that even prime borrowers are now "strategically defaulting", meaning that they are making the conscious decision to walk away from their mortgages even though many of their households have dual incomes. This new statistic really angered Devaney.

"Politicians are sending the wrong message!" Devaney shouted with indignation. "They are blaming the credit rating agencies and Wall Street, while it is the consumers who are walking away from their mortgages, from obligations they signed. These are dual-income households that are making 'strategic defaults" in the prime space.

"I think my parents' generation were much more responsible in living up to their commitments. I'm definitely going to teach my kids that if you have an obligation, you damn better pay it back!"

In response, an audience member, Dan Nigro, an ABS investor, said, "Why is it okay for corporations to walk away from debt but not for people? I think this is BS!"

Another panelist, Laurie Goodman, senior managing director of RMBS research from Amherst Securities, said that for borrowers, it's not a moral decision, it's an economic decision to walk away from their mortgage.

But other audience members, disagreed, instead wholeheartedly agreeing with Devaney's take on the issue.

"John is 100% right on this," said one front-row audience member. "If the government sanctions principal reductions, it continues the spiral of Americans not living up to their obligations. To quote Reagan, government is not going to solve the problem -- 'government IS the problem!"

Goodman clarified, however, that most defaults are not "pure" strategic defaults -- in other words, strategic defaults are not quite as widespread as the rest of the panelists were making them out to be.

"That being said, you shouldn't be making 100% LTV loans without recourse," Goodman said. "That should be obvious."

To cap off the rather melodramatic session, moderator Glenn Costello of Wells Fargo said, "If you think the return of securitization is going to heal consumer lending and make everything okay, you're fooling yourself. I think you should get used to 2.5% to 3.5% economic growth for the next few years.

"The days of driving an Escalade you can't afford -- that's gone."

