by Adam Tempkin
MIAMI, Oct 19 (IFR) - A spirited debate -- one moderator
called it a "rant" -- erupted at an end-of-day RMBS researchers
and traders session at the ABS East conference on Tuesday over
the "moral hazard" of helping even prime borrowers get back on
track in paying their mortgages through government-sanctioned
principal writedowns.
One panelist, John Devaney of United Capital Markets, put
the blame for much of the financial crisis squarely on the
shoulders of consumers who did not live up to their obligations
to pay their mortgages.
Others on the stage and in the audience said that borrowers
who walk away from their mortgages are doing it only for
economic reasons, and have as much right to walk away as
corporations do. Recent data show that even prime borrowers
are now "strategically defaulting", meaning that they are
making the conscious decision to walk away from their mortgages
even though many of their households have dual incomes. This
new statistic really angered Devaney.
"Politicians are sending the wrong message!" Devaney
shouted with indignation. "They are blaming the credit rating
agencies and Wall Street, while it is the consumers who are
walking away from their mortgages, from obligations they
signed. These are dual-income households that are making
'strategic defaults" in the prime space.
"I think my parents' generation were much more responsible
in living up to their commitments. I'm definitely going to
teach my kids that if you have an obligation, you damn better
pay it back!"
In response, an audience member, Dan Nigro, an ABS
investor, said, "Why is it okay for corporations to walk away
from debt but not for people? I think this is BS!"
Another panelist, Laurie Goodman, senior managing director
of RMBS research from Amherst Securities, said that for
borrowers, it's not a moral decision, it's an economic decision
to walk away from their mortgage.
But other audience members, disagreed, instead
wholeheartedly agreeing with Devaney's take on the issue.
"John is 100% right on this," said one front-row audience
member. "If the government sanctions principal reductions, it
continues the spiral of Americans not living up to their
obligations. To quote Reagan, government is not going to solve
the problem -- 'government IS the problem!"
Goodman clarified, however, that most defaults are not
"pure" strategic defaults -- in other words, strategic defaults
are not quite as widespread as the rest of the panelists were
making them out to be.
"That being said, you shouldn't be making 100% LTV loans
without recourse," Goodman said. "That should be obvious."
To cap off the rather melodramatic session, moderator Glenn
Costello of Wells Fargo said, "If you think the return of
securitization is going to heal consumer lending and make
everything okay, you're fooling yourself. I think you should
get used to 2.5% to 3.5% economic growth for the next few
years.
"The days of driving an Escalade you can't afford -- that's
gone."
(Reporting by IFR senior analyst Adam Tempkin)