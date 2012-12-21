Dec 21 (IFR) - Just four years after the financial crisis,
the slipping credit quality of privately-sponsored residential
mortgage bonds is setting off unusually public disputes between
rating agencies.
The agencies, seen by many as central villains in the crisis,
have been squabbling over each other's ratings, as the kinds of
bonds that fuelled the crisis make a slow, tentative comeback.
The spats usually erupt over "credit enhancement", a way of
protecting investors against risk in bond structures - and an
issue that was at the heart of the subprime mortgage crisis.
And while the overall credit quality of loans underlying
such mortgage bonds has improved substantially since then, just
the hint of slipping credit standards could be cause for
concern.
The most recent bickering emerged last month, when S&P rated
an almost US$330m mortgage bond from Credit Suisse.
It assigned the highest triple-A rating to one tranche of
the bond that had only 5.85% credit enhancement - meaning only
5.85% of underlying loans would have to default before the
investors in the triple-A slice of the deal would suffer losses.
It was the lowest triple-A credit enhancement of any such
residential mortgage-backed bond since the financial crisis, and
was almost three percentage points lower than the enhancement it
required on a Credit Suisse deal in June that carried similar
collateral. It had required a 8.25% level on that deal's
triple-A bond.
Almost immediately, rival agency Fitch spoke up publicly
against S&P's decision, saying it would not have accorded the
deal the highest triple-A ranking.
"The credit enhancement available to the 'AAA' rated A-2
class is more than 15% lower than any Fitch-rated prime RMBS
transaction issued since 2008," it said.
The S&P rating raised eyebrows as it came just two weeks
after watering down the importance of so-called geographic
concentration risk - when a large percentage of such loans are
centered in an overpriced region, for example, or a
disaster-prone area - in assigning credit ratings.
This was exactly the risk that Fitch said required more
protection for investors, not less, when it evaluated the Credit
Suisse deal, officially known as CSMC 2012-CIM3.
WHERE IT'S AT
Fitch said that the geographic concentration of the
otherwise high-quality residential-mortgage portfolio underlying
the CIM3 deal was of concern.
A large swathe of the properties are located in the
Washington DC area, an area the agency believes may be
overvalued in price.
Fitch said that much concentration of collateral in one area
was a cause for concern, and insisted that it took a more
conservative approach than S&P in rating such deals.
Because the high number of wildly inflated decisions on the
creditworthiness of such residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) helped bring on the worst financial crisis since the
Great Depression, the agencies have rarely spared an opportunity
to paint themselves conservative - and their rivals as risky.
Earlier in November, Fitch said Moody's and S&P had
overrated a commercial-mortgage deal; the previous month,
Moody's accused S&P of the very same thing.
In early 2011, Moody's was kicked off a deal - and Fitch was
hired for it - after the former said it contained too many
properties in quake-prone San Francisco.
For its part, S&P said it welcomed the divergence of opinion
on the rating of the Credit Suisse deal.
"We believe the market benefits from a diversity of opinions
on credit risk," said an S&P spokeswoman.
KEY FACTOR AHEAD
The market in privately-sponsored RMBS - that is, those not
backed by mortgages guaranteed by the US government - seized up
in 2008 in the wake of the crisis.
Since then only two issuers - Credit Suisse and Redwood
Trust, a California-based REIT - have come to market with new
RMBS deals.
Yet while the market is still a far cry from the peak of
RMBS issuance in 2005 and 2006, private RMBS is expected to
increase next year to more than $10 billion from about $5
billion this year, according to Deutsche Bank.
As the sector makes its slow return, the dispute over credit
enhancement takes on added importance - as the issue was crucial
in helping bring about the financial crisis in the first place.
According to a 2011 US Senate report on the financial
crisis, rating agencies failed to demand enough credit
enhancement to adequately protect investors from expected
losses.
Requiring increased loss protection means that rating agency
analysts demand more revenues to be set aside in each pool by
issuers to provide triple-A rated bonds greater protection.
It also means that RMBS pools would have a smaller bit of
triple-A securities to sell to investors. Higher credit
enhancement, in turn, would mean RMBS pools would produce less
profit for issuers and arrangers.
Investors and regulators are paying closer attention than
ever to how rating agencies adjust credit enhancement level
requirements in their ratings methodologies.
This will become even more important in 2013, as new
non-agency RMBS issuance will feature riskier collateral,
aggregated pools from multiple originators, and weaker
representation and warranty providers, according to a new report
by Moody's.
"Pools will have higher compositions of loans with riskier
attributes, such as those secured by investment properties,"
said the report.
"While lender guidelines have not materially loosened
recently, increasing investor appetite for prime jumbo RMBS and
limited supply of 'super-prime' borrowers has incentivized
lenders to originate more loans near the fringes of their
underwriting criteria."
Given current conforming loan limits, prime jumbo mortgages
these days will naturally be limited to areas with very high
home values, such as California. However, as the housing market
continues to pick up and expand next year, mortgage-collateral
metrics will migrate to marginally worse loan-to-value and
debt-to-income levels, experts say.
"If the starting point is pristine credit, then as you
expand the universe of borrowers, the credit quality would move
down," said Paul Jablansky, head of structured products at
Western Asset Management.
"Perversely, we're in a strange place where we now know a
lot more about the credit quality of the legacy RMBS
transactions that have longer data series. It's much harder to
forecast the credit of the new deals, although they generally
have very high credit quality."
Regarding the recent Credit Suisse deal, S&P said the
collateral underlying it was much stronger than that in other
RMBS issued since the crisis.
It said the FICO consumer credit scores on the loans
averaged around 774, while previous post-crisis RMBS were
underpinned by mortgage loans in the 725 range. It also said the
recent deal had a lower average LTV of about 70%.