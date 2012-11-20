LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - Dutch issuers and investors have banded together to start the Dutch Securitisation Association (DSA), which aims to standardise information available in the Dutch RMBS market. The intention is to go above and beyond the pan-European standards contained in the Prime Collateralised Securities (PCS) initiative, which went live last week.

"The members of the DSA fully support this European initiative but are of the opinion that additional steps can be taken particularly in respect of documentation and investor reporting," says the release.

To get PCS certification, Dutch RMBS issuers must disclose in their prospectus whether they meet DSA guidelines - this is not necessary a requirement for PCS-eligibility, but an issuer's prospectus must be explicit one way or the other.

This is the model which PCS expects to adopt for other "Domestic Market Standards", though the Dutch market is the first to go live. The DSA has been granted "permanent observer" status within PCS, and PCS will be an affiliated member of the DSA.

The main elements of the DSA will be standardised monthly reporting for all Dutch deals, in a standard portal and format.

The Dutch issuers will provide their information to the European Datawarehouse (the ECB-endorsed project to capture loan-level data for ECB-eligible securitisations) but will also provide it for free on the DSA website.

The DSA says that Dutch issuers will also participate in the European Datawarehouse by either investing directly and/or through the DSA.

Dutch prospectuses will also be aligned with one another. There will be a standard table of contents, so elements of each deal can be directly compared. And legal definitions of some 200 terms will also be standardised across the Dutch market.

Rob Koning will be director of the DSA - he is described by the Association as a seasoned securitisation professional. He was global head of conduits at ABN Amro until 2008, at which point he became a securitisation consultant. KPMG Nederland has co-ordinated the project up to this point. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre)