LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - Dutch issuers and investors have
banded together to start the Dutch Securitisation Association
(DSA), which aims to standardise information available in the
Dutch RMBS market. The intention is to go above and beyond the
pan-European standards contained in the Prime Collateralised
Securities (PCS) initiative, which went live last week.
"The members of the DSA fully support this European
initiative but are of the opinion that additional steps can be
taken particularly in respect of documentation and investor
reporting," says the release.
To get PCS certification, Dutch RMBS issuers must disclose
in their prospectus whether they meet DSA guidelines - this is
not necessary a requirement for PCS-eligibility, but an issuer's
prospectus must be explicit one way or the other.
This is the model which PCS expects to adopt for other
"Domestic Market Standards", though the Dutch market is the
first to go live. The DSA has been granted "permanent observer"
status within PCS, and PCS will be an affiliated member of the
DSA.
The main elements of the DSA will be standardised monthly
reporting for all Dutch deals, in a standard portal and format.
The Dutch issuers will provide their information to the
European Datawarehouse (the ECB-endorsed project to capture
loan-level data for ECB-eligible securitisations) but will also
provide it for free on the DSA website.
The DSA says that Dutch issuers will also participate in the
European Datawarehouse by either investing directly and/or
through the DSA.
Dutch prospectuses will also be aligned with one another.
There will be a standard table of contents, so elements of each
deal can be directly compared. And legal definitions of some 200
terms will also be standardised across the Dutch market.
Rob Koning will be director of the DSA - he is described by
the Association as a seasoned securitisation professional. He
was global head of conduits at ABN Amro until 2008, at which
point he became a securitisation consultant. KPMG Nederland has
co-ordinated the project up to this point.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre)