* Deal to fund co's raised capital budget program

* Raises capital budget to C$100 mln from C$75 mln

* Shares priced at C$2.15/share, at 4 percent discount (Follows alerts)

Sept 20 Canada's RMP Energy Inc said it planned to raise about C$20.0 million ($20.2 million) through a bought deal to fund its expanded 2011 capital expenditure program.

Crude oil and natural gas company RMP, formerly known as Orleans Energy Ltd, said it raised its exploration and development budget to about C$100 million from C$75 million.

The company said it will issue 9.3 million shares to a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities LP at C$2.15 per share, a discount of 4 percent to the stock's closing price on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

RMP expects the financing to close on or about Oct. 12.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it would also raise C$5.0 million in a non-brokered private placement. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel) ($1 = 0.992 Canadian Dollars)