* Sees FY missing expectations

* Says to cut 23 pct workforce

* Says to sell US, Australia units

* Shares down 32 pct

Sept 29 Education software supplier RM Plc said it expected to cut its headcount 23 percent and full-year results were likely to miss analyst expectations, sending its shares down 32 percent.

The British group, which gets 60 percent of its revenue in the second half of the year, did not experience the usual seasonal increase this year.

As part of its restructuring, RM said it would sell its Computrac business in the United States, which accounted for 6 percent of group revenue last year, and its Australian unit.

Additionally, the company will address its overdependence on its learning technologies division by splitting into four operating divisions.

Shares of the company, which have lost almost 14 percent of their value since July when it said it was reviewing its outlook , were trading down 30.75 pence at 70 pence at 7:11 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)