Oct 19 Swedish retailer RNB said on Wednesday it saw good prospects for markedly higher profits in the new fiscal year after it posted a rise in fourth quarter core earnings.

* Says sales in comparable stores in Sweden decreased during quarter by 3.7 percent

* Says Board of Directors proposes an unchanged dividend of SEK 0.25 per share (0.25)

* Q4 operating income before restructuring costs totaled SEK 16 mln (12)

* Operating income amounted to SEK 6 mln (12)

"RNB has a good basis for delivering clear improvements in earnings during the 2016/2017 fiscal year compared to present year," RNB CEO Magnus Hakansson said in the report