UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds detail)
Oct 19 Swedish retailer RNB said on Wednesday it saw good prospects for markedly higher profits in the new fiscal year after it posted a rise in fourth quarter core earnings.
* Says sales in comparable stores in Sweden decreased during quarter by 3.7 percent
* Says Board of Directors proposes an unchanged dividend of SEK 0.25 per share (0.25)
* Q4 operating income before restructuring costs totaled SEK 16 mln (12)
* Operating income amounted to SEK 6 mln (12)
* "RNB has a good basis for delivering clear improvements in earnings during the 2016/2017 fiscal year compared to present year," RNB CEO Magnus Hakansson said in the report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources