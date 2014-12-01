STOCKHOLM Dec 1 Rnb Retail And Brands Publ Ab

* New cfo of rnb retail and brands

* Stefan Danieli is leaving his position as CFO in the spring of 2015 and will be succeeded by Kristian Lustin

* Kristian Lustin has an extensive background in all aspects of financial management and most recently in a role as Group Financial Controller of Modern Times Group (MTG)