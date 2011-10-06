(Follows alerts)

Oct 6 Robbins & Myers Inc's fourth-quarter results topped market expectations, as the maker of oil and gas drilling equipment gained from strong market demand.

The company forecast first-quarter earnings of 60-70 cents a share, while analysts on average had expected 66 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Robbins & Myers's June-August net income rose to $35.4 million, or 77 cents a share, from $14.8 million, or 45 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding restructuring charges, the company earned 79 cents a share, topping market expectations of 75 cents a share.

Sales jumped 85 percent to $259 million, beating analysts' estimates of $254.9 million.

Shares of the Dayton, Ohio based-company closed at $36.51 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)