Aug 9 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, said it will buy Robbins & Myers Inc for $2.54 billion in cash.

Robbins & Myers' shareholders will receive $60 per share, a 28 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close of $46.80 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)