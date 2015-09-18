Dutch state to cut stake in ASR to 36.8 pct with share sale
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.
(Corrects to make clear Steyn, not Munsters, was at Aberdeen)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 18 Dutch asset manager Robeco NV has appointed former Aberdeen Asset Management chief strategist David Steyn to succeed Roderick Munsters as chief executive on Nov. 1.
Munsters announced his intention to step down on Sept. 8, saying it was a "natural moment" for him to leave, two years after Robeco's acquisition by Japan's Orix Corp.
Robeco has 273 billion euros ($313 billion) in assets under management and reported net profit last year of 228 million euros ($261 million). ($1 = 0.8731 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.
* Stocks up led by bullion shares (Adds analyst comments, adds levels)