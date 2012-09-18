Sept 18 Robert W. Baird & Co has hired a veteran adviser and branch manager from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney who will join Baird's Nashville, Tennessee, office as the firm moves to expand its presence in the region.

Parker Griffith, who has been in the industry for two decades, moved to Baird last Tuesday. Most recently he was a branch manager and first vice president at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Nashville office.

In his new role, Griffith will manage Baird's Nashville office, while also serving clients as a financial adviser.

"We had known Parker for a long time because he is so well-known in the community," said Bill Johnson, a regional director for Baird's private wealth management group, who was involved in recruiting Griffith.

Johnson said Griffith's connections in the community will help to grow Baird's Nashville branch internally and expand the firm's adviser presence in the region.

Griffith started his career as a financial adviser with The Robinson-Humphrey Company in Nashville in 1991, and remained with the firm through a series of mergers. He joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after Morgan Stanley's wealth division merged with Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009.

Griffith replaces Fred McLaughlin, who had been a branch manager for the past 11 years and will continue as a financial adviser in Nashville.

Karen Colavecchio, who has been in the industry for three decades, joined Griffith as an administrative office manager for the branch. She was most recently a complex service manager for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Neither Griffith nor Colavecchio were available for comment.

Baird, which currently has about 700 advisers across the United States, plans to add 65 advisers by year-end, Baird's private wealth chief operating officer Matt Curley, told Reuters in June.

Johnson said the firm has been able to attract a lot of advisers who like the fact that Baird is privately held.

"Because it's our own capital, we really endeavor to spend wisely, which is motivating for them," he said. "It's a company that has been financially stable even through difficult financial times."