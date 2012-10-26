Oct 26 Robert W. Baird & Co said on Friday it hired a veteran branch manager in Minnesota from UBS Wealth Management Americas.

Karen Heintz joined Baird on Thursday from the St. Paul branch of UBS , where she supervised 24 financial advisers who managed $3.1 billion in client assets.

Heintz, who will manage Baird's Edina, Minnesota, office, spent eight years at UBS, where she also held roles as a complex manager and financial adviser.

Regulatory records show that earlier in her career she worked at Piper Jaffray & Co and RBC Dain Rauscher, which is now known as RBC Wealth Management.

UBS could not immediately be reached for comment.

Milwaukee-based Baird currently has about 700 advisers across the United States.