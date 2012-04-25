April 25 Robert W. Baird & Co expanded its adviser base in Illinois and Florida, adding a veteran adviser to its Chicago office and a team of three longtime brokers from Wells Fargo & Co in Sarasota.

Chicago-based adviser Douglas Mabie joined Baird on Friday from William Blair & Co, where he managed $800 million in client assets and generated $5 million in revenue last year. Mabie had been with William Blair for the past 24 years.

"Chicago is a huge market, and we are well-positioned given the business that already exists," said Baird's Chicago branch manager Frank Moroni.

He said his goal is to double the firm's adviser base in the region to 65 advisers over the next three to five years.

Mabie joined the firm as a managing director and was joined by registered client relationship specialists Jennifer Krohn and Kate Pawela.

Baird also added three former Wells Fargo advisers in Florida, opening a second wealth management office in Sarasota. Advisers Charles Fortenberry, Chip Alario and Meredith Woods moved to Baird in March.

The new hires join three other advisers in the new Sarasota office, led by producing branch manager Paul Buskey. Buskey also moved to Baird from Wells Fargo, in March.

Baird has roughly 700 advisers across the United States. The firm said it has hired nearly 250 advisers and branch managers for its private wealth management group over the past three years.

Baird's private wealth management group vice chairman John Mabee told Reuters last month that the firm has benefited from adviser displacement at top U.S. brokerages.

"We're getting more people reaching out to us than we ever had," Mabee said. "We have a pretty good pipeline." (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York)