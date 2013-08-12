Aug 12 Robert W. Baird & Co said on Monday it has hired advisers in Chicago and Minnesota from UBS Wealth Management Americas.

The father-son team of Richard and Eric Andersen joined Baird on Friday in Chicago. Richard Andersen has the title of senior vice president at Baird, and his son is a vice president.

The pair managed $165 million in assets and produced $1.2 million in annual revenue at UBS Ag, where they had worked since 2006. They worked at RBC Dain Rauscher prior to joining UBS, according to regulatory records.

In Minnesota in June, Baird hired Dan Phillips from UBS, where he had managed $105 million in client assets and produced $535,000 in annual revenue. Prior to joining UBS in 2006, Phillips worked at Piper Jaffray & Co. according to regulatory records.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment.

Milwaukee-based Baird said it has added more than 300 advisers and branch managers to its private wealth management group since 2009, the majority of them industry veterans.

Last month, Baird said it hired seven advisers from Wells Fargo & Co's U.S. brokerage in Texas. Together, the group managed more than $1.9 billion in client assets at Wells .