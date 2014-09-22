FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Robert Bosch is on the lookout for additional acquisitions following the purchase of the remaining 50 percent stake in household appliances joint venture Bosch und Siemens Hausgeräte GmbH (BSH) for 3 billion euros ($3.85 billion).

"We will continue to realise growth opportunities," Bosch chief executive Volkmar Denner told journalists on a call to discuss the acquisition on Monday.

"We will also look at expansion opportunities in the automotive segment," Denner said, after being asked whether Bosch was determined to cut its exposure to the automotive segment.

Bosch, a Stuttgart-based automotive supplier, bought the household appliances maker BSH, a joint venture between Bosch and Siemens, from the industrial conglomerate in a deal announced early Monday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)