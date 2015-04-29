STUTTGART, April 29 German car parts supplier Robert Bosch forecast 2015 sales growth of between 3 and 5 percent after a weaker euro bolstered its top line in the first quarter.

The unlisted company said on Wednesday that sales rose 13 percent in the three months to March. Adjusted for currency effects, they were up 5.4 percent year-on-year, it said, without providing an exact sales figure. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)