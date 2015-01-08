Jan 8 Robert Sarver:

* Robert Sarver confirms that he has made a revised proposal to Rangers International board

* Revised proposal involves investing up to £20 million for majority stake via placing of new shares in Rangers at 20 pence per share

* As part of revised proposal £6.5 million would be made available to Rangers in immediate short-term funding by way of a secured loan