Aug 1 Robert Walters Plc :

* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 1.65 pence per share

* Strong first half performance with profit before taxation increasing by 36 pct (53 pct*)

* Interim dividend increased 7 pct to 1.65p per share (2013: 1.54 pence)

* Remains confident of its prospects for full year

* H1 profit before taxation 5.0 mln stg versus 3.7 mln stg last year

* H1 revenue 310.0 mln stg versus 288.8 mln stg last year

* Malaysia and Thailand delivered strong profitable growth