Jan 7 Robert Walters Plc :

* Exceptional performance in UK with net fee income increasing by 27 pct year on year

* Q4 gross profit at 56.2 mln stg versus 49.7 mln stg year ago

* Q4 Asia Pacific net fee income up 11 pct in constant currency

* CEO - excellent finish to year means net fee income for full year is 214.9 mln stg, an increase of 14 pct in constant currency

* CEO - remain mindful of current economic volatility in some of our largest markets