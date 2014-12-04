Dec 4 White-collar recruiter Robert Walters Plc
said its full-year profit would be "materially" ahead of
market expectations, helped by strong trading in the first two
months of the fourth quarter.
The company had guided profit ahead of expectations in
October after posting a 10 percent rise in third-quarter gross
profit.
Analysts expect a pretax profit of 14 million pounds and
revenue of 647 million pounds for the year ending Dec. 31,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates.
However, Robert Walters also said on Thursday that it
remained cautious of the longer-term outlook due to the current
volatility in global market confidence.
The recruiter operates in 24 countries, placing workers in
engineering, legal, marketing and banking jobs.
