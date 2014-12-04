(Adds details, analyst comments, share movement)

Dec 4 White-collar recruiter Robert Walters Plc raised its full-year profit estimates for the third time this year, citing strong trading across all its regions in the first two months of the fourth quarter.

Shares in the company surged 12 percent and were the top gainers in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.

The company said it expected full-year profit to be "materially" ahead of market expectations.

The recruiter operates in 24 countries, placing workers in engineering, legal, marketing and banking jobs.

Panmure Gordon analysts said the improvements were mainly through permanent placements rather than temporary hires.

The brokerage raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold" and increased its price target to 353 pence from 329 pence.

Robert Walters had guided profit at the upper end of market expectations in July, and followed that up in October by saying profit for the full-year would be ahead of expectations.

Before Thursday's statement, analysts expected a pretax profit of 14 million pounds and revenue of 647 million pounds for the year ending Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates.

However, Robert Walters also said that it remained cautious of the longer-term outlook due to the current volatility in global market confidence.

"Whilst the global macro environment clearly remains variable, Robert Walters continues to benefit from its significant exposure to the Asia Pacific market and the continued recovery in the UK," Investec analyst Andrew Gibb said in a note.

Robert Walters gets about 30 percent of its gross profit from the UK and more than 40 percent from the Asia Pacific region.

Shares in the company were trading up 11 percent at 303 pence at 0855 GMT. The stock has lost about a quarter of its value since touching a more-than five-year high in March. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)