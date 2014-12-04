(Adds details, analyst comments, share movement)
Dec 4 White-collar recruiter Robert Walters Plc
raised its full-year profit estimates for the third time
this year, citing strong trading across all its regions in the
first two months of the fourth quarter.
Shares in the company surged 12 percent and were the top
gainers in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.
The company said it expected full-year profit to be
"materially" ahead of market expectations.
The recruiter operates in 24 countries, placing workers in
engineering, legal, marketing and banking jobs.
Panmure Gordon analysts said the improvements were mainly
through permanent placements rather than temporary hires.
The brokerage raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from
"hold" and increased its price target to 353 pence from 329
pence.
Robert Walters had guided profit at the upper end of market
expectations in July, and followed that up in October by saying
profit for the full-year would be ahead of expectations.
Before Thursday's statement, analysts expected a pretax
profit of 14 million pounds and revenue of 647 million pounds
for the year ending Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine SmartEstimates.
However, Robert Walters also said that it remained cautious
of the longer-term outlook due to the current volatility in
global market confidence.
"Whilst the global macro environment clearly remains
variable, Robert Walters continues to benefit from its
significant exposure to the Asia Pacific market and the
continued recovery in the UK," Investec analyst Andrew Gibb said
in a note.
Robert Walters gets about 30 percent of its gross profit
from the UK and more than 40 percent from the Asia Pacific
region.
Shares in the company were trading up 11 percent at 303
pence at 0855 GMT. The stock has lost about a quarter of its
value since touching a more-than five-year high in March.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)